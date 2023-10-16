Metro Atlanta woman throws Barbie birthday party for a good cause

Barbie is all the rage this year thanks to her new movie, but one metro Atlanta woman has been all about Barbie for years, and she's made it her mission to spread the joy and the fun to others.

Every year for Joy Nichols' birthday, she throws the ultimate Barbie party. This year is the 11th Annual Barbie Party, and while friends and family enjoy the decor, the drinks, and the barbeque, the party is all about giving back.

"On my 50th birthday, I decided I wanted to do something special for my friends, but I also wanted to give back. And so I had an epiphany to give new Barbie's to MUST." Nichols told Good Day's Lindsay Tuman.

Over the years, the party has grown and so have the donations.

"The first year I probably had about 30 people, and we got about 80 - no, 55 Barbies. And I thought ‘Hey, this is great, everybody brought a Barbie.’ And the next year I got 85. And so each year it's grown and grown until last year we gave over 1,000 new Barbies to MUST Ministries." she said.

Now the Barbies come in from all over the place.

"I've gotten them from as far away as Europe, I've gotten them from Nashville, and from Charlotte, North Carolina. I've gotten from Florida, they come from all over the country, and it's made me very proud." Nichols said.

Nichols said the dolls have brought her joy over the years, and she wants to share that with children in need.

"I've always loved them. I love her message. I love that Barbie can be a teacher, or an astronaut, or a nurse - which is what I am. And I think that Barbie can be an inspiration." she said.

This year for her 60th birthday, she says the greatest gift of all, is being a gift to others.

"We're all thankful for the opportunity to get to be 60 this year and getting to help other people," Nichols said.

She collects the Barbies through Thanksgiving. If you are interested in donating, you can shop her Amazon wishlist.