Metro Atlanta warming stations and shelters

It is going to be cold overnight into Wednesday morning. The FOX 5 Storm Team says it could be as low as 20 degrees cooler than the average temperature for this time of year. This has prompted several municipalities to open shelters and warming centers.

Atlanta

An emergency warming center is being opened on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will remain open until Thursday at 9 a.m. That will be located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center located at 3404 Delmar Lane NW in Atlanta.

Transportation will be provided starting at 5 p.m. from Gateway located at 275 Pryor Street SW.

Men, women, and children are welcome.

DeKalb County

Two fire stations will also be serving as warming centers starting Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fire Station 3, located at 100 N. Clarendon Ave in Avondale, and Fire Station 6, located at 2342 Flat Shoals Road in Atlanta, will be open to citizens overnight.

Also, the First United Methodist Church of Tucker located at 5095 LaVista Road will open at 7 p.m. as a no-freeze shelter providing food and a place to shower and sleep.

Coweta County

Newnan City Church will open at 5 p.m. for women, children, and men who are homeless and need a night out of the cold. That is located at 17 1st Avenue in Newnan.