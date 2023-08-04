Metro Atlanta Popeyes employees 'violently attack' woman trying to correct order, lawsuit alleges

article

Attorneys representing a metro Atlanta woman plan to file a lawsuit against a local Popeyes over an alleged assault in the restaurant's drive-thru.

The David Bozeman Law Firm said they will share details about the lawsuit, which names the restaurant, a manager, and two employees as its defendants, on Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the law firm, their client was a customer who was trying to correct her order in the drive-thru line.

Moments later, they say the manager and employees attacked the woman and "forcefully ripped out" her hair.

After the attack, the woman suffered "excruciating pain and severe emotional distress," the lawyers said.

Decatur Attorney Mawuli Davis alleged that the restaurant's manager had a documented criminal past involving violent acts, arguing that Popeyes showed negligence by hiring the individual and not conducting proper background checks.

"This incident is an outrageous example of Popeyes' failure to prioritize customer safety and well-being," Davis said in a statement. "By hiring a manager with a history of violence, Popeyes exhibited a reckless disregard for the safety of their patrons. The manager and two employees exited Popeyes and violently attacked her inside of her car. We are resolute in our commitment to holding the restaurant accountable for their actions and seeking justice for our client."

The attorneys will share more details at a press conference at 2 p.m. at their office. FOX 5 will stream the press conference live on this story.