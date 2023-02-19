Metro Atlanta organizations pushing for change after weekend of gun violence

It has been another active weekend of gun violence here in metro Atlanta with many incidents involving children.

Now some organizations working to prevent violent crimes in their community are strengthening their call for something to be done.

Overnight Saturday, two people on Lee Street were shot in an argument that ended in gunfire, according to police.

On Saturday afternoon, an 8-year-old was shot when police said a man fired a weapon inside the home hitting the child in a separate room.

In DeKalb County, police are investigating a double shooting Sunday afternoon that left one man dead, and another critically injured.

Those are just some of the cases involving guns in metro Atlanta in just 48 hours.

"We absolutely believe that gun violence in Georgia is a public health crisis, and that we need to address this as a public health crisis using the same framework that we use for any disease state public health crisis," said Dorothy Leone-Glasser with the Georgia Coalition for Safe Communities.

Now advocates are saying what happened over the weekend is just another example of the need for change at the state level.

"We have been asking under the dome, our general assembly, to at least study the crisis in Georgia. Let’s actually get Georgia numbers. Let's actually know where are the pockets of violence [are], where is this happening most, who is most affected," Leone-Glasser explained.

Many organizations have been taking action pushing for change in recent weeks.

On Thursday, faith leaders kicked off prayer walk initiatives that began over the weekend with the goal to address violence in the community.

"From this day going forward it's about bringing about the change. We’re getting ready to travel the city," said Bishop Dexter Johnson with Higher Ground Empowerment Center Church said.

Advocates said the impact of crimes like this can at times be long-lasting.

"That’s why we see this as a public health crisis because it’s affecting people’s physical health,"Leone-Glasser explained.

"We are not about taking away anybody’s guns. Many of us in this coalition are gun owners we’re responsible gun owners we just want to be sure that our communities are safe," she added.