Decatur homicide: One dead, two shot on Pinewood Drive

DeKalb County police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person in Decatur as a homicide.

Sunday afternoon, police were called to the 2200 block of Pinewood Drive where they found two men lying in the street with bullet wounds.

Police said one of the victims had already died, the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said both victims appeared to be in their 40s.

Police said detectives are expected to comb through the crime scene looking for clues in the case.

So far, police have not released information on a motive or any suspects.