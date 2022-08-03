Metro Atlanta Dunkin' to celebrate re-opening by giving away year of free coffee

article

A Dunkin' location in Smyrna is offering free coffee for a year to several early birds during its upcoming grand-reopening celebration.

Dunkin' on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna at 5 a.m. on Aug. 5 will award Free Coffee for a Year to the first 100 guests to celebrate the re-opening of the renovated location. Guests get a free medium hot or iced coffee from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The remodeled South Cobb Drive restaurant is a 1,500 square-feet restaurant with seating for 18 guests inside and 12 guests outside.

In addition to its "modern design," the "Next Gen" locations feature a mobile order pick-up area for orders made via the Dunkin’ app.