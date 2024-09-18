Meriwether County murder investigation widens into recent gang activity

In brief: The Meriwether County murder investigation has expanded, uncovering extensive gang-related violence in the region. Victim Kim Harvey-Pollard was fatally shot in the head while asleep at home during a gunfire attack involving multiple shooters and weapons. Following raids on Sept. 13, several arrests have been made with more expected, as the search continues for at-large suspect Jamie Jones. The investigation may be linked to a previous murder case from 2022, suggesting a broader criminal pattern.



Meriwether County authorities revealed more details in their investigation into the murder of a woman whose home was the target of gunfire in March 2023.

Sheriff Chuck Smith said the scope of this murder investigation has broadened considerably, revealing the depth of deadly gang activity in Meriwether County and Middle Georgia.

Kim Harvey-Pollard, 45, was lying in her bed when her home in Manchester came under intense gunfire.

Kim Harvey-Pollard (Supplied)

Investigators said she was struck in the head and later died at Grady Memorial Hospital. That was March 19, 2023.

Fast-forward to this month, on Sept. 13, Meriwether County sheriff’s deputies, with help from other agencies, raided several homes, made arrests and gathered evidence in the murder.

The sheriff's office says these men were involved in the shooting; they, along with one other person not pictured, are facing murder as well as gang-related charges.

Meriwether County sheriff's investigators say as many as 10 people are responsible for a deadly shooting in March 2023. (Meriwether County Sheriff's Office)

One suspect remains at large, identified as 22-year-old Jamie Jones, who the sheriff believes to be in the Knoxville, Tennessee area.

As many as ten people shot into the home after surrounding it. They said there were many different calibers of weapons.

She was asleep in bed at the time. The sheriff’s office is not releasing details about the motive.

The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation, and they expect more arrests and more charges against those who have already been arrested.

They said there may be a connection to a 2022 murder in Thomaston at a graduation party.

They encourage anyone who has information about this case, or this gang, to call the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.