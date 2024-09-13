Major gang bust connected to deadly drive-by shooting in Meriwether County

In brief: Gang dismantled after death of a 46-year-old woman in Meriwether County. Multiple arrests from a coordinated operation following a drive-by shooting. Ongoing investigation since March 19 leads to search and arrest warrants.



The Meriwether County sheriff says his deputies have taken down a gang responsible for the death of a 46-year-old woman who was shot and killed in her own bed.

Early Friday morning, deputies, along with multiple other agencies, executed numerous and simultaneous search and arrest warrants. Multiple people were taken into custody. "These arrests are related to criminal street gang activity and the senseless murder of Kim Harvey-Pollard," Sheriff Chuck Smith said.

The investigation was sparked by the murder of Kim Harvey-Pollard on March 19 during a late-night drive-by shooting at her home on Tuskegee Lane in Manchester.

"Our investigators have investigated this incident since the onset and have collaborated with outside agencies in their perseverance to bring those responsible for this heinous act to justice," the sheriff said. "Our criminal investigators and partnering agencies have worked tirelessly, resulting in numerous arrest and search warrants for several suspects and locations," the sheriff added.

The names of those arrested have not yet been released, but the sheriff is expected to hold a press conference next week to disclose more details.