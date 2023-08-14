Olivia Fowler disappearance: 2 years since mom of 3 went missing, no developments

This past Sunday marked the second anniversary in the disappearance of a young Meriwether County mother. Olivia Fowler's family says they had a small gathering with other families of missing or murdered women in Georgia.

On Aug. 13, 2021, a Department of Natural Resources ranger who knew her said he saw her walking along a rural road, wearing a tie-dye t-shirt and sandals.

That sighting would be the last.

The FBI joined the case last year. And yet, there have been no reported developments since then.

The family says they are taking matters into their own hands with the hiring of a private investigator. Funding for their own investigation has come through car washes and other events.

Olivia’s family remains active in community awareness of her case as well as other missing and murdered women south of Atlanta.

At the time of her disappearance, Olivia was 26-years old and a mother of three children.

Investigators say they have followed up on dozens of leads, both in Meriwether County, and outside of it. But so far, nothing has surfaced in the investigation to show where or what may have happened to Fowler.

Human remains found in Meriwether County last December have been sent for testing, but the results are taking time.

Anyone with information should call the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, or the FBI.

Who is Olivia Fowler?

Olivia Fowler was 26 when she went missing.

She is the mother of three small children.

Her aunt Tamara McCoy, who organized "Olivia's Army" to search for her niece, told FOX 5 Atlanta in September 2021, "Olivia wouldn’t go 40 days without reaching out to her family."

The FBI said Folwer has ties to Meriwether, Harris, Talbot and Upson counties.

She is about 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 103 pounds. She has blonde hair, green eyes, and a tattoo on her right arm that reads, "I Love you."

Olivia Fowler's disappearance

It was 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2021, a DNR ranger saw Fowler walking along Pebblebrook Road in Meriwether County. The location was outside of Manchester, two hours south of Atlanta.

Both law enforcement and her family say that was the last known sighting of her.

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s office said Fowler was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, white cut-off shorts and black flip-flops.

FBI joins investigation

In May 2022, 10 months after she was last seen, the FBI's Columbus Resident Agency said it had joined the search.

Fowler's loved ones had new optimism at the time of the FBI's announcement.

"Maybe it will all come out eventually," Roxanne Fowler, Olivia's sister, said. "Maybe we'll all get answers soon."

Meriwether County investigators said in May, that they were still "aggressively" working the case. The FBI declined to comment on their involvement in May.