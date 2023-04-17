Georgia families rally for justice for missing, murdered women

Concerned family members rallied outside the Troup County Courthouse, demanding justice for their loved ones. Some are missing, and others were murdered. Their cases remain unsolved.

Tamara McCoy’s niece Olivia Fowler disappeared nearly two years ago.

Families rally for justice outside the Troup County Courthouse on April 17, 2023, advocating for several women who have disappeared or were murdered in the last few years.

"It’s been a rough 600 some days. Her kids not knowing where she is at," McCoy told FOX 5’s Deidra Dukes.

The then-26-year-old mother of three was last seen walking along this rural road in Meriwether County on August 13, 2021.

Olivia Fowler, a 26-year-old mother of three, was last seen walking along a rural road in Meriwether County on Aug. 13, 2021.

Nearly two years after her disappearance, the family is working to keep her case in the spotlight, while waiting to learn if human remains found in the area in December are that of the missing woman.

"We’ve gotten out there," McCoy said. "We’ve pushed, we just keep pushing, and finally, after a year, the FBI got involved."

The body of 39-year-old Sidney Mcelwee-Kersey was found in rural Shiloh nearly three years ago.

After three years with no arrest in her sister’s murder, Jamie Brand joined McCoy and others, calling for a renewed focus on their loved ones’ cases. Sidney Mcelwee-Kersey, 39, had been missing nearly a week when hunters discovered her body in a wooded area in Shiloh.

"We just need a change, need something to happen to get justice for her," said Brand. "She didn’t deserve it at all."

Tiffany Foster disappeared in March 2021 in Coweta County.

The group also spoke on behalf of the family of Tiffany Foster, who disappeared under suspicious circumstances out of Coweta County in March 2021. Her fiancée was reportedly the last person to see her alive. He told authorities she had left the couple’s apartment and went shopping.

"All of our kids deserve answers," said McCoy. "Regardless of their background, their past, or where they have been, or lead in life. We all deserve answers and they deserve justice."