Meriwether County court clerk arrested for child pornography

A Georgia court clerk is behind bars after being arrested for possessing child pornography.

Meriwether County Deputy Clerk of Magistrate Court Carol Washington, 49, has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children after being accused of possessing child pornography. She has also been charged with one count of violation of oath of office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation started investigating Washington after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The NCMEC told the GBI Washington had possibly uploaded child pornography to a popular social media app.

Authorities searched Washington's home and she was arrested on Wednesday.

The Meriwether County Sheriff's Office assisted the GBI with Washington's arrest.

Washington was taken to the Meriwether County Jail.