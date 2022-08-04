Gunman kills woman at Old Fourth Ward apartment before shooting self at nearby park, police say

Police believe a man shot and killed a woman at an Old Fourth Ward highrise apartment building before turning the gun on himself in a nearby park.

Atlanta Police Department commanders provided details of the preliminary investigation on Thursday afternoon.

"Anger at a time that a handgun is introduced leads to tragedy," interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum

Atlanta Police Department officers were at crime scenes on Merritts Avenue and North Avenue.

Police investigate a shooting on Merritts Avenue on Aug. 4, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man shooting himself. Police found a man in his late 60s dead with a weapon in his lap. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police investigate a report of a shooting on North Avenue on Aug. 4, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police said officers found a woman dead when responding to a separate call at Cosby Spears Highrise apartment complex. Police believe the man found dead in the park killed the woman at the highrise.

"I have investigators at both locations to put that together," Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.

Schierbaum said anger is hard for a police department to predict and highlighted the department's efforts in stopping gang violence and organized crime.

"This police department is making an appeal, when you're angry, put the weapons down," Schierbaum said. "Walk away from the weapons."

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.