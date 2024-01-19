Men wanted for armed robbery at Atlanta gas station in September

article

Atlanta Police are looking for two people who robbed a person at gunpoint at a gas station at 180 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, which is near Central Avenue.

Police say it happened at approximately 1:25 a.m. Sept. 18.

The victim was pumping gas when he or she was approached by one of the thieves. The victim ran into the gas station where they were confronted by another person with a gun.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.