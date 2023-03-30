Men sentenced to life for teen's murder at Carroll County house party

article

Two Carrollton men found guilty of murder in the 2020 deadly shooting of a teen at a house party have been sentenced to life in prison.

Cameron Allen, 18, and Jadarakis Caldwell, 19, were convicted of felony murder and aggravated assault back in February.

Allen was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and Caldwell was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

On November 22, 2020, police in the city of Bowdon contacted the Carroll County Sheriff's Office to ask for help in a homicide investigation in the 300 block of Angela Drive. A witness told authorities that shots were fired during a house party.

The victim, who was later identified as 19-year-old Christopher Parker, was found shot to death in the road in front of the home. People at the scene told officials that the offenders had already driven off.

About 30 minutes later, officials say a deputy spotted the suspect vehicle going Northbound on Hwy 61 towards Villa Rica. When the deputy performed a traffic stop, two of the suspects, 18-year-old Cameron Allen and 18-year-old Jadarakis "JD" Caldwell ran away. The driver was taken into custody.

Authorities found a gun inside the car. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Odarian Bailey, cooperated with police officers to identify the other two men.

Less than a month later, U.S. Marshals along with Carroll County Sheriff's deputies found and arrested both Allen and Caldwell in the Atlanta area.