Men Opposing Sex Trafficking breaks world record with 121-hour softball game

Image 1 of 8 ▼

The Men Opposing Sex Trafficking (MOST) team has broken the world record for the longest softball game.

The game, which began on Tuesday morning at Dellinger Park in Cartersville, concluded on Sunday morning after 121 hours of continuous play. The previous record of 115 hours was set according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Some notable statistics from the week include:

800 energy drinks consumed

200 chiropractic adjustments given

100 ice baths taken

80 massages received

Under Guinness rules, up to 40 players were allowed to participate, with no fewer than 20 of the same players completing the challenge. The players were required to sleep by the dugouts and eat their meals on the field.

This marked MOST's second attempt at breaking the world record. In April, they played for 52 hours, but inclement weather, injuries, and player shortages prevented the team from achieving their goal at that time.

By breaking the record, the nearly two-year-old organization aims to raise awareness of its mission to combat sex trafficking and encourage men to take a stand. MOST highlights that over 95% of individuals purchasing illegal sex are men. While initially focused on raising awareness, MOST now employs two analysts who track sex trafficking activity and an 11-man interdiction team, made up of military and law enforcement veterans, who assist local authorities across the country in sting operations.