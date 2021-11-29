Men added to Floyd County's top 10 most wanted list

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office has added two men to their top 10 most wanted suspects list.

Deputies are searching for Corey Lushon Chatman and Marquelle DeAndre Dammond.

According to officials, Chatman is wanted for failing to appear in court, two charges of selling methamphetamine, three charges of possessing methamphetamine with the intention off selling, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of the illegal use of a communication device, a probation violation, obstruction, assault, and disorderly conduct.

Corey Chatman (Floyd County Sheriff's Office)

The last information investigators have is that Chatman was in the North Rome area.

Dammond is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, third-degree cruelty to children, criminal trespass, failure to appear in court, aggravated battery, family violence battery, hindering an emergency phone call, theft by taking, five counts of second-degree burglary, and five counts of theft by taking.

Marquell Dammond (Floyd County Sheriff's Office)

Officials believe that Dammond has cut his dreads off since he was arrested. Investigators consider him to be violent and should not be approached.

If you have any information about either of the men, please call the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.

You can see the rest of the top 10 most wanted suspects in Floyd County on the office's website.

