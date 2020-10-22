Memorial service held for HFD Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce

article

A memorial service is being held on Thursday for the Houston Fire Department arson investigator who was killed in the line of duty.

Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce was honored during a memorial march ahead of the service at Lakewood Church.

Investigator Bruce was shot Friday morning in Houston’s Timbergrove neighborhood while conducting surveillance in an arson investigation.

He began his career with the Houston Fire Department in 2003 and was an investigator for five years. He previously served out of HFD Fire Stations 77, 96, 46, 42, 64, 6 and 12.

Investigator Bruce is survived by his wife, his 12-year-old daughter and his 8-year-old son.

