Memorial service honors Griffin lineman killed in workplace accident

Family and friends of a lineman killed while working on power lines will gather today to honor his life during a memorial service in Griffin.

Eric Weems was working alongside Trent Granger last week at the intersection of Spalding and Little streets in Griffin when a reported equipment failure led to his tragic death.

Weems is remembered as a dedicated public servant who approached his work with commitment and heart, showing up every day to serve his community.

Weems's memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. with a procession on North Expressway by the Southern Crescent Technical College Film School. The procession will then continue on Hwy 92 with a Linemen Tribute before arriving at Griffin First Assembly on W. McIntosh Road.

To honor Weems, the city of Griffin is closed on Thursday for a day of bereavement.

A GoFundMe campaign created in his memory has raised over $13,000 toward its $30,000 goal. The funds will help provide financial support for his family during this difficult time.

The investigation into the equipment failure is ongoing.