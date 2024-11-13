1 lineman killed, another injured during 'accident' in Griffin, officials say

A Griffin lineman was killed and another injured Wednesday in a workplace "accident" involving equipment failure, according to city officials.

Officials say two linemen were working on a power project in the area of Spalding and Little streets. One of the men died at the scene from his injuries, while the other was hospitalized. Authorities have not released the names of the workers pending notification of their families.

As of 12:45 p.m., the section of Spalding and Little streets where the incident occurred remains closed to traffic. City officials said residents currently without power should expect outages to continue until further notice.

The Griffin fire department, police and Wellstar EMS responded to the scene.

Officials are asking the community to keep the Griffin linemen and their families in their prayers at this time.

MAP OF THE AREA