Co-workers of lineman killed in Griffin raising funds for family

article

Co-workers of a lineman who died while working on power lines have started an online fundraiser to support his grieving family.

Eric Weems was working alongside Trent Granger last week at the intersection of Spalding and Little streets in Griffin when a reported equipment failure led to his tragic death.

PREVIOUS: 1 lineman killed, another injured during 'accident' in Griffin, officials say

Weems is remembered as a dedicated public servant who approached his work with commitment and heart, showing up every day to serve his community.

A GoFundMe campaign created in his memory has raised over $11,800 toward its $30,000 goal. The funds will help provide financial support for his family during this difficult time.

The investigation into the equipment failure is ongoing.