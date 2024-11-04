Melody Farris found guilty on all counts in murder of husband, burning his body

article

Melody Farris, the woman accused of killing her husband, prominent attorney Gary Farris, and burning his body on their Cherokee County property, has been found guilty on all counts.

Farris stood stoic during the verdict, showing no emotion as the judge found her guilty on all five counts.

Prosecutors said Melody Farris was the only one with the motive and opportunity to kill her husband, but the defense says there are too many unanswered questions to convict.

"Her attorneys attempted to attribute the crime to Scott Farris, her son, who discovered the burned body of his father in a burn pit on the property in July 2018. He testified that his mom only showed emotion once the investigators told them the remains were human.

Scott testified that he believed there were red flags before Gary died. Although Melody and Gary were married for more than three decades, prosecutors argue that they had marital issues and had argued about finances around the time of the alleged murder.

Melody's attorney mentioned that Scott was the only one who owned .38 caliber ammunition.

Also during testimony, it was revealed 64-year-old Melody Farris had an affair with Ted Wy that occurred in 2009. Her daughter, Emily Farris, testified this lead to a breakdown in the marriage and that the relationship never fully recovered, despite her father’s efforts to reconcile. he testimony painted a picture of a family strained by financial and emotional turmoil, as Emily recalled her mother’s influence over family decisions and financial control, despite being removed from joint bank accounts after the affair.

The case has drawn attention due to the unusual circumstances surrounding Gary Farris’ death. Initially believed to be a medical incident, the discovery of a bullet in his remains transformed the case into a homicide investigation. While the forensic evidence provided key insights, the defense continues to question how Melody, a woman weighing 130 pounds, could have moved her 300-pound husband onto the burn pile alone.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for the first week of December.