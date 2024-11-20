Ants take over Atlanta apartment building after renovations, residents say

The Brief After renovations at GE Tower apartments in Mechanicsville, residents said they returned to poor living conditions, including infestations and mold. Advocates are calling on Atlanta city officials to address the failure of the management company to meet housing standards.



A building in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood is undergoing renovations. Management started making upgrades at the GE Tower apartments in Mechanicsville, but some residents complained the conditions worsened once they moved back in. They were greeted by insects, mold and rodents.

Advocates complained some residents didn’t even get signed leases. They said others got double billed. They’re calling on the city to hold building management accountable.

Leslie Ragan said she had to move out of her apartment when management launched renovations earlier this year.

"It’s very frustrating," Ragan said.

But this past August, Ragan moved back into a big problem.

"Ants by the thousands, daily. Cleaning up about a thousand exoskeletons of ants on a daily basis for about a month," Ragan said.

Management company Lincoln Avenue Capital began a multi-million dollar renovation project at the GE Tower. They’re refurbishing more than 200 units to help increase the city’s stock of affordable housing. Management temporarily relocated some residents.

"This process has been quite difficult for a lot of people. There are still people in hotels because the elevators don’t work," Monica Johnson, director of organizing with the Housing Justice League, said.

Johnson said some residents came back to unacceptable conditions. She said it has been like that for much of the year.

"There was a very extreme ant problem. The mold, rodents in some places, leaks, damaged, stolen property," Johnson added.

"Some residents didn’t have signed leases, some residents were getting double billed for utilities," said Council member Jason Dozier (Dist. 4).

Residents and advocates have called on city leaders to investigate management.

"They can do a better job of responding to the concerns of the residents there," Dozier said of Lincoln Avenue.

Dozier said he and Atlanta Housing have been meeting with management and residents.

"Just to make sure that all the parties were at the table to make sure these meetings were taking place and these needs are being met," Dozier said.

A spokesperson for GE Tower sent FOX 5 Atlanta the following statement:

"Since acquiring GE Tower in 2021, we have been committed to the comprehensive rehabilitation of the property while preserving and extending its affordability. To date, we have invested more than $17 million in the community to renovate units and improve and expand the community amenities."

Atlanta Housing says it’s working with residents to get answers from management.