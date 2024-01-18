Georgia's 1st measles case since 2020 confirmed in metro Atlanta

article

Georgia health officials have confirmed a case of measles in a metro Atlanta resident - the first reported case of the virus in the state since 2020.

Officials say the infected individual was unvaccinated and was exposed to the virus while traveling out of the country.

While officials have not released any identifying information connected to the case, the Georgia Department of Public Health is working to identify anyone who may have been in contact with them while they were infectious.

The virus is extremely contagious and can spread through coughs and sneezes. Measles can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after the infected person has left a room.

Symptoms appear seven to 14 days after contact with the virus and include fevers, coughs, runny noses, and watery eyes. Eventually, a red rash appears on the head and eventually spreads to the body.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all Georgia children receive a dose of the MMR vaccine to prevent infection between 12 and 15 months and a second dose between the ages of 4 and 6.

If you or a loved one has been infected, avoid public places and contact your doctor immediately. Do not go to any public health care provider without first calling them about your symptoms,

For more information about the virus, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health's website.