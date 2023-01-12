Expand / Collapse search
Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Avondale Estates
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fight between two roommates turned deadly early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police say.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 a man was shot at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to investigators, the shooting happened during a dispute between two roommates.

The suspected shooter is in custody facing charges.

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or the victim.