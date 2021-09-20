McDonough woman accused of lying about Uber crash for insurance

article

Investigators have issued a warrant for the arrest of a McDonough woman accused of lying about being in an Uber crash for insurance money.

Officials with the Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner have charged 30-year-old Jasmine Bland with one count of insurance fraud.

According to officials, Bland ordered an Uber that was involved in a collision. Despite not being a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash, officials say Bland claimed she was injured to get money multiple times from Farmers Insurance.

A warrant for Bland's arrest was issued on Thursday, Sept. 16 by a Henry County judge.

If you have information that could help this investigation, call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

