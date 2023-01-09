Thieves rack up $8500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say

article

The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough.

Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road.

The duo then went to a nearby Sam's Club and used to the victim's funds to rack up over $8500 in gift card fees.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is asked to call the department at 770-288-8253.