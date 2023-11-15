McDonald's McRib returns to Georgia locations for limited time

article

A McDonald's cult classic is making a comeback, and hungry Georgians will be able to grab one for themselves.

That's right, the McRib is back … again.

While the fast food chain had a "farewell tour" for the McRib back in 2022, the chain is bringing it back at select locations across the country.

A spokesperson for the chain says the sandwich won't be making a nationwide return, but will be back on the menus of all Georgia locations for a limited time.

Hungry fans will be able to order the sandwich starting around lunchtime on Thursday, Nov. 16.

"It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year’s Farewell Tour," a spokesperson for McDonald's said.

First created in 1980, the boneless pork and barbecue sauce sandwich has shown up on menus on and off for the last 40 years - going into retirement for years before coming back.

The sandwich will be available for purchase in the McDonald's app, or you can find the nearest restaurant serving it up by using the McRib Locator.