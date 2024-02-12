McDonald's 'Burgercuda' scheduled to stop in Atlanta on MOnday

article

After announcing changes to its burgers, McDonald's Hamburglar has hit the road in a custom 1970 Plymouth Barracuda nicknamed the "Burgercude" in an attempt at the ultimate burger-stealing heist.

The Hamburglar will be making a stop today between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the McDonald's at 526 Ponce De Leon Blvd.

Fans are invited to stop by and take photos with, and even in, the Burgercuda.

Fans will also have the chance to get their hands on calling cards with special prizes inside that will be hidden around the restaurant property.

Fans who spot the getaway car during its coast-to-coast travels and scan the vehicle's code may also be rewarded with an Arch Card.