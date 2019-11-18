Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms kicked off the 22nd Mayors Cup Golf Tournament Monday morning.

This year's tournament took place at the historic East Lake Golf Club.

The Mayor's Cup brings together members of the business and philanthropic communities to impact the lives of Atlanta youth.

The tournament supports the Mayor's Youth Scholarship Program.

That program provides Atlanta students with need-based funding for higher education.

To date, the scholarship program has provided more than 3,000 Atlanta youth with the financial support they need to attend college.