Mayor spends millions to move residents of dilapidated southeast Atlanta apartments

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the city will spend up to $9 million to relocate families who have been living in substandard housing.

The boarded Forest Cove complex is in southeast Atlanta.

Two-hundred-forty families have been moved to other rental complexes and single-family homes inside and outside Atlanta.

Their new rents will be discounted with the funding from federal COVID relief dollars.

Dickens told a gathering he decided to visit Forest Cove last winter shortly after taking office.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ From: FOX 5 Atlanta

He said he found broken windows, rodents and burned-out apartments.

"While it is not city-owned," the mayor said, "I felt I had to jump in and take action."

One of the longtime residents, Felicia Morris, spoke briefly about the emotional toll of living under the conditions.

"Thanks for helping us," Morris said.