Mayor Dickens highlights success of Atlanta's summer youth employment program

As National Apprenticeship Week wraps up, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has released the 2024 Summer Youth Employment Program report, highlighting the city’s commitment to work-based learning opportunities.

The report celebrates the success of this year’s program, which saw more than 5,700 young people hired across Atlanta during the summer months.

"This program continues to provide vital opportunities for Atlanta’s youth to gain hands-on experience and develop valuable skills," Mayor Dickens said.

Now in its third year, the Summer Youth Employment Program has become a cornerstone of the city’s efforts to empower young residents through meaningful employment and career-building experiences.

The initiative aligns with National Apprenticeship Week's goal of fostering professional growth and workforce development, ensuring that Atlanta’s youth are prepared for the future.