‘May the force be with you’ in the kitchen with these ‘Star Wars’ Instant Pots

By Danielle Hopkins
FOX TV Digital Team

Williams-Sonoma has created pressure cookers modeled after the popular movie franchise.

LOS ANGELES - Calling all "Star Wars" fans: Darth Vader and crew can now join you in the kitchen.

Williams-Sonoma has created Star Wars-themed Instant Pots featuring some of the franchise’s most popular characters.

There’s a mini duo 3-quart pot modeled after BB-8, as well as a 6-quart version which features either Darth Vader, R2-D2 or Storm Trooper. The duo 8-quart pot, which is the largest option, is styled after none other than Chewbacca.

Star Wars Instant Pots from Williams-Sonoma (Williams-Sonoma)

Each cooker comes with fun recipes like Chewie’s chili, Darth Vader beef stew and R2-D2 rotisserie herb chicken.

Prices for the special edition Instant Pots range from $79.95 to $119.95.

Fans can pre-order the cookware now, or wait until they hit store shelves on Dec. 13, 2019.