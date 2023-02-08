500 gallons of oil, fluids spill at Union City auto shop, officials say

The Union City Fire Department and a Georgia environmental agency have confirmed there was no immediate hazard to the public after a spill near the Mavis Tires & Brakes on Highway 138 Wednesday. Officials said oils and fluids were in a storm drain located in front of the business.

The Environmental Protection Division (EPD) in Georgia estimated 500 gallons worth of used motor oil and automotive fluids had been dumped into a storm drain. EPD said the spill stretches about a mile into the drain and would likely take several days to clean.

Officials said a hazard mitigation team was on scene to assess the removal.