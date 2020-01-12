Mattie's Call released for missing Clayton County woman

Clayton County police need your help making sure a 44-year-old woman is safe after she went missing Saturday.

If you've seen Devona Harbuck, please call Clayton County police.

Officials say Devona Harbuck left her home on the 5900 block of Highway 85 on foot Saturday morning and has not been seen since.

Harbuck is 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say she suffers from Schizophrenia.

The missing woman was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, and a multi-colored unicorn hat with a gold horn.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.