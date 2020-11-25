Mattie's Call released for missing Atlanta man with Alzheimer's

article

Atlanta police officers need your help finding a missing 86-year-old man.

Officials say 86-year-old Floyd Johnson was last seen leaving his home on the 2000 block of Phillips Drive in Southeast Atlanta around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Investigators say Johnson has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

The missing man is believed to be driving his 2005 Ford Taurus with the Georgia tag AYK6668. The vehicle was last seen near Ponce de Leon and Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

If you have any information that can help police, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

