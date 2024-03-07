MATTIE'S CALL: Jaden Freehoffer missing in Clayton County

article

A Mattie's Call has been issued for 15-year-old Jaden Freehoffer in Clayton County.

According to Clayton County police, they responded to the 100 block of Highway 138 SE in Riverdale in reference to a missing person on March 5. Officers learned that Freehoffer left his residence on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

Freehoffer has been diagnosed with Oppositional Defiance Disorder and ADHD.

He is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and black shoes.

If you have seen the teenager, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.