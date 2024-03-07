Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:37 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
9
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:40 AM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:51 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:41 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:11 PM EST, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:26 AM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

MATTIE'S CALL: Jaden Freehoffer missing in Clayton County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Jaden Freehoffer

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Mattie's Call has been issued for 15-year-old Jaden Freehoffer in Clayton County.

According to Clayton County police, they responded to the 100 block of Highway 138 SE in Riverdale in reference to a missing person on March 5. Officers learned that Freehoffer left his residence on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

Freehoffer has been diagnosed with Oppositional Defiance Disorder and ADHD.

He is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and black shoes.

If you have seen the teenager, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550. 