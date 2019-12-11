Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County man with schizophrenia

Clayton County police are searching for a man who has been missing since Monday and needs his medication.

Xavier Jones walked away from the Clayton County home he shares with his sister Monday night and never came back. (Clayton County Police Department)

According to police, 30-year-old Xavier Jones walked away from the home he shares with his sister on Monday night around 11:30 and hasn't been seen since. Jones and his sister live on the 6300 block of Old Dixie Highway.

Jones has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and took his medication before leaving the home that night, police said. He currently relies on the care of his sister.

Officials describe the missing man as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue pants, and blue strapped shoes.

If you have any information on where Jones is, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.