Mattie's Call issued for missing bipolar Clayton County man

Clayton County police need your help finding a missing man who has not been seen for several days.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 43-year-old Jose Mendoza-Ceja.

Officers say Mendoza-Ceja, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, was last seen at his home on West Fayetteville Road.

According to officials, the missing man's family left food at his home and came back to find that the food had not been touched.

Mendoza-Ceja is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 130 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

It is not known what the man was wearing the last time he was seen.

If you have any information that can help locate Mendoza-Ceja, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or 911.

