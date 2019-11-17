Matties call issued for missing, bi-polar Clayton County woman

Clayton County police issued a Mattie's Call Sunday night as they search for a missing 62-year-old woman.

According to police, Sharon Ginn was last seen leaving the Southern Regional Hospital. She was in a truck with an unidentified white male, and it is unclear where she was being taken.

Investigators said Ginn has been diagnosed with Bi-polar disease, Schizophrenia, and Depression, and has not taken medication in at least two weeks.

Police described Ginn as a white female, weighing around 250 pounds, 5 feet and two inches tall, with blue eyes and grey white hair.

Anyone with any information on Ginn's whereabouts should immediately contact the Clayton County Police Department or dial 911.