79-year-old Marietta woman found safe

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County
5
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from THU 2:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

79-year-old Marietta woman found safe

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:54PM
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Joann Vansant article

Joann Vansant (Marietta Police Department)

Marietta Police say Joann Vansant was found safe in Butts County on Tuesday evening. No further details were released.

-----

MARIETTA, Ga. – Authorities are searching for a missing 79-year-old woman last seen at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on Tuesday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Joann Vansant drove herself to the hospital, arriving around 10 a.m., according to the Marietta Police Department. Vansant did not have an appointment and left after speaking to a nurse, police say.

Vansant is described by police as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. A good description of her clothing was not available.

She may be driving a gray 2008 Silver Honda CRV with Georgia license plate PCB2828. 

Police say she was last seen around 10:40 a.m. heading south of Highway 41.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.