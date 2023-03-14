79-year-old Marietta woman found safe

article

Marietta Police say Joann Vansant was found safe in Butts County on Tuesday evening. No further details were released.

-----

MARIETTA, Ga. – Authorities are searching for a missing 79-year-old woman last seen at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on Tuesday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Joann Vansant drove herself to the hospital, arriving around 10 a.m., according to the Marietta Police Department. Vansant did not have an appointment and left after speaking to a nurse, police say.

Vansant is described by police as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. A good description of her clothing was not available.

She may be driving a gray 2008 Silver Honda CRV with Georgia license plate PCB2828.

Police say she was last seen around 10:40 a.m. heading south of Highway 41.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.