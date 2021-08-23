Mattie's Call issued for missing 79-year-old Carroll County man

article

Deputies in Carroll County are searching for a missing 79-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Raymond Campbell was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the Fairfield Plantation in Villa Rica, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Campbell is described by police as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with silver/gray hair, and glass. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a thin dark blue long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone who sees Campbell should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

