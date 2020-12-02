Mattie's Call issued for missing 15-year-old Clayton County boy

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Michael Sylvester ran away from the 800 block of Dunellen Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said. He was last seen getting into a black truck.

Police said Sylvester was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is believed to be off his medication.

He is described by police as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a white shirt, a blue and black bubble jacket, and black slides.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

------

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.