Mattie's Call issued for 72-year-old Clayton County man

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 72-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Jesse Dillard was last seen on March 11 walking away from his home in the 9200 block of Tee Trace in Riverdale, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Dillard is described by police as being 6-feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white shirt, khaki pants, sandals, and a cane.

Police said Dillard has been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

