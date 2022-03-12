Expand / Collapse search
72-year-old man never returned from walk, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:38PM
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
JESSE DILLARD article

Police said Jesse Dillard went to Tee Trace in Riverdale on Friday and learned Jesse Dillard, who is diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's, left home for a walk and never came back. (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a 72-year-old man who never returned home from a walk on Friday night. 

Police said officers went to Tee Trace in Riverdale on Friday and learned Jesse Dillard, who is diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's, left home for a walk and never came back.

Police said the man is 6 feet tall and about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, sandals and using a cane.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts could contact police at 770-477-3747. 

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

