72-year-old man never returned from walk, police say

Clayton County police are searching for a 72-year-old man who never returned home from a walk on Friday night.

Police said officers went to Tee Trace in Riverdale on Friday and learned Jesse Dillard, who is diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's, left home for a walk and never came back.

Police said the man is 6 feet tall and about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, sandals and using a cane.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts could contact police at 770-477-3747.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

