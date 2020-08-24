Mattie's Call for missing 81-year-old Paulding County man

article

Deputies in Paulding County are searching for a missing 81-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Richard D. Watkins was last seen around 10 a.m. on Horseshoe Trail in Hiram, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said. Family members told deputies he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and they usually hide the car keys to prevent him from leaving, but he was able to take them on Monday.

He may be driving a 2013 White Chevy Impala with Georgia tag number PRD 3002, deputies said.

Deputies described Watkins as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds, with hazel eyes, and brown hair that is a couple of inches long and combed back. He was last seen wearing a gray pinstriped polo shirt with a black collar, blue jeans, and black Sketcher sneakers. Deputies said his shirt is the same one depicted in the photo they were able to provide.

Watkins also has been diagnosed with COPD which has been progressing lately.

Anyone who sees Watkins is asked to call 911 immediately.