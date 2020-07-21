Mattie's Call for missing 54-year-old DeKalb County man

article

Police in DeKalb County are searching for a 54-year-old man who was last seen Saturday. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Carl Arnold was last seen July 18 near a gas station on Glenwood Drive, the DeKalb County police report. Arnold may suffer from dementia, police say.

Police describe Arnold as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown eyes and black medium-length hair.

Anyone who sees Arnold is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.