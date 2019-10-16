Mattie's Call for missing 15-year-old Smyrna girl

article

Police in Smyrna are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. A Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for her.

Chiyann Alexis Fields was last seen late Tuesday evening in the 2000 block of Lake Park Drive in Smyrna, police said. Investigators said Fields has been diagnosed with depression and does not have her medication.

Chiyann Alexis Fields (Smyrna Police Department / Supplied)

Police describe Fields as being 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with brown hair, blonde and black ponytails. She possibly has a tattoo on her left forearm near the bend of the elbow to the wrist. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve, purple tie-die shirt, and light-colored blue jeans.

Police said it is critical they make contact with her.

Anyone who sees Fields is asked to call 911 immediately.