Mattie's Call for missing 15-year-old Clayton County girl

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Ayesha O’Neal (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are seeking the public's assistance as they continue to search for a mentally disabled teenager. 

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

According to police, 15-year-old Ayesha O’Neal ran away from her last known location at 276 Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Investigators said O'Neal has been known to running away in the past. She has been previously diagnosed with schizophrenia, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

Police describe O’Neal as an African-American female with brown hair, brown eyes, standing around 5-feet-1-inch tall, and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie, furry slippers, and a black scarf.

Anyone with information on O'Neal's whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.