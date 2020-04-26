Expand / Collapse search

Mattie's Call canceled, missing 52-year-old man found safe

Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - The Butts County Sheriff's Office canceled a Mattie's Call Sunday after finding a missing 52-year-old man. 

According to investigators, John Wilkerson had last seen around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Joe Lane Road. 

Wilkerson is described as a white male, around 5 feet and 10 inches tall, and weighing 230 pounds.

He was last spotted wearing a white shirt with black pants and black shoes. 

Authorities said Wilkerson does have some medical conditions. 