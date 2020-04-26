Mattie's Call canceled, missing 52-year-old man found safe

The Butts County Sheriff's Office canceled a Mattie's Call Sunday after finding a missing 52-year-old man.

According to investigators, John Wilkerson had last seen around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Joe Lane Road.

Wilkerson is described as a white male, around 5 feet and 10 inches tall, and weighing 230 pounds.

He was last spotted wearing a white shirt with black pants and black shoes.

Authorities said Wilkerson does have some medical conditions.