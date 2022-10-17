2-alarm apartment fire in Midtown knocks out power to thousands

Thousands are without power as firefighters battle a massive 2-alarm fire in the heart of Midtown Atlanta.

Firefighters responded just after 8:30 p.m. to the 12th Street West Apartments located along 12th Street near Peachtree Walker NE.

Fire crews arrived to find a blaze in a 2-story brick structure. The fire grew quickly and firefighters were pulled from inside the building.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the area.

FOX 5 crews saw dozens of firefighters blocking off the immediate area as ladder trucks sprayed water from above.

Georgia Power reported more than 5,000 customers from 14th Street south to North Avenue covering the heart of Midtown, were without power. That included a section of West Peachtree and Spring streets.

This image taken by Ginny Ruhmkorf shows a massive fire in an apartment complex along 12th Street in Midtown Atlanta on Oct. 17, 2022.

It also includes a section of Georgia Tech’s campus, and the area around the Midtown and Arts Center MARTA stations. No word on if MARTA was experiencing any delays because of it.

Residents in the area report the power had also knocked out traffic lights and streetlamps around the area.

Power has reportedly since been restored about 45 minutes later to most customers.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was living in the apartments.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

It was not know if anyone was injured in the blaze.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.